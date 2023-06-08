‘Like A Dragon Gaiden’ revives Kiryu on November 9th 2023

Sega's Japanese gangster series, Yakuza (or Like a Dragon), will continue in Like a Dragon 8, but the company also teased a separate title that would continue the story of the series' protagonist from the first six games. Yes, Kiryu Kazuma is back, but well, without the name.

The laboriously named Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will focus on Kiryu, who, having faked his death, is back on the mean, incredibly reflective streets of Japan. According to leaks earlier this week, will feature two fighting styles, including 'agent' techniques that appear to be both gadget-heavy and remind me a lot of Link's Ultrahand from what is probably the best game of 2023. Oh, and Spider-Man. In short, it's going to be very silly again.

Gaiden looks to be another traditional brawler, and it launches on November 9th 2023. If you're looking for more RPG-style gangster adventures, you'll have to wait for next year's Like A Dragon 8.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!