Lincoln Model L100
Lincoln's Model L100 concept is a gigantic, ridiculously futuristic EV sedan

The doors are four-feet long.
R. Baldwin|08.25.22
August 25, 2022 10:00 AM
news, Lincoln, Lincoln Model L100, transportation, concept car

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lincoln being part of the Ford Motor Company, Lincoln reached back 100 years to the Model L as inspiration for its Model L100 concept. The large luxury sedan combines Lincoln's take on autonomous luxury and electric vehicles. 

Because the vehicle is so low to the ground Lincoln decided to create four-foot-long doors that move out and open and a roof that lifts up to make it easier for passengers to get in and out. It’s an insane idea that’ll never make it to production, but the inside of the vehicle is an impressive take on how the one percent will ride around in the future. 

