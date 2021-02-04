Latest in Gear

The Logitech Brio 4K webcam is almost $50 off at Lenovo

Unlike many other webcams, this one's actually in stock.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
7m ago
Webcams were some of the pieces of tech that quickly became scarce when the pandemic hit. Even now, quality webcams are still hard to find in stock across the web. But Lenovo has a good deal on Logitech’s Brio webcam that brings it down from $200 to $152. “Instant savings” knock the price down to $160, but you can use the code EXTRAFIVE at checkout to get an extra five percent off and bring the price down to $152.

While we haven’t given the Brio the full review treatment, a few Engadget staffers use this webcam on a regular basis and have been pleased with it. This is one of Logitech’s high-end webcams and it supports 4K video at 30fps, as well as 1080p video at 60fps. That’s much better quality than you’ll get out of most built-in webcams, so you’ll look crisp and clear when you’re sitting through back-to-back video calls. While Logitech made the StreamCam specifically for gamers, the Brio has the specs to be a decent streaming camera, too.

The Brio has a wide, 90-degree field of view, but you can adjust it from 68 to 78 degrees if you want to cut out the clutter around you and get a closer shot during video conferences. It also has light-correcting technology with HDR that will keep you from being in shadow even when you don’t have good lighting in your working space.

And Windows Hello is included on this camera, too. That means you can use it to log in with facial recognition if you’re on a Windows PC. While this feature its pretty common on Windows laptops, it’s much harder to find on desktops. It’s a convenient feature to have if you’re eager to leave passwords behind. While most people would do just find with Logitech’s C920 webcams, it’s hard to beat a camera that’s actually in stock right now — especially when it’s on sale like this.

