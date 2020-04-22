Logitech’s improved G203 gaming mouse offers RGB on a budget

Logitech has launched an improved version of its G203 Lightsync gaming mouse. The classic six-button design comes with an 8,000 DPI sensor, a 1000Hz polling rate and an RGB lighting scheme which can be customized using Logitech’s G HUB software. It’s almost a carbon copy of Logitech’s existing G203 Prodigy mouse, except that it comes with subtle RGB improvements.

Pretty much everything about the mouse is customizable, in fact — using G HUB you can calibrate its gaming grade sensor to your own preferences, and save up to five presets, and of course configure its buttons however you want. The G203 Lightsync can still match the colors of your game or chosen media, but it also comes with additional Color Wave transitions. Oh, and it’s available in both black and white, to better match your rig setup.