Logitech reveals a 3D stylus for Meta Quest headsets

Logitech has unveiled a mixed reality stylus for Meta Quest headsets. The MX Ink is designed to help users craft more precise designs and illustrations. The $130 stylus, which is compatible with Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets (but, curiously, not the Quest Pro), will be available in September.

The MX Ink will come with two spare tips, one fine and one wide, and you'll pair it using the Meta Quest App. You'll be able to adjust factors such as pressure curves and double tap timing directly from the Meta Settings.

Logitech says that you'll be able to switch between the MX Ink and Quest controllers with ease, and it's the first tracked peripheral from a third-party that Quest headsets officially support. You'll be able to write and design on 2D physical surfaces, then switch to a 3D space and back again as needed, while a pressure-sensitive tip and main button will enable "high-precision creativity," Logitech says. Six-degrees-of-freedom spatial tracking should help with that.

The MX Ink will run for up to seven hours on a single charge, according to Logitech. You can recharge it via USB-C or a dock that's available separately. An MX Mat accessory (a flat surface that Logitech describes as "a friction-free writing and drawing environment") will be available too.

The stylus will be compatible with several Quest apps out of the box, including Gravity Sketch, PaintingVR, Arkio, Engage, OpenBrush, Gesture VR and ShapesXR. As UploadVR notes, it will also work with PC apps Adobe Substance Modeler and Elucis via Quest Link or Air Link.

It's interesting to see Meta beating Apple to the punch when it comes to offering stylus support on a mixed reality headset. Apple, of course, has both the Vision Pro and the Pencil in its stable of devices. The company has reportedly tested a new version of the Apple Pencil that does work with the Vision Pro, but it's yet to see the light of day.

