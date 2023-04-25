Lucid begins testing its electric Gravity SUV on US roads It has three rows of seats and promises 'greater electric range than any other SUV.'

Lucid is already late on its plan to open reservations for the three-row Gravity SUV in early 2023. However, the company announced today that the EV is making some progress, saying it's entering a "new phase of development, now testing on public roads throughout the US." That's a sign that it might be ready to go on sale in the US soon.

As we learned before, the Gravity shares design language with the Lucid Air but offers up to three rows of seats that can accommodate seven people. It will also have Lucid's "new Glass Cockpit high-resolution displays, powered by the next generation of Lucid UX," the company said. It's also promising "the driving dynamics of a sports car, and greater electric range than any SUV on the market today."

Lucid

Other details have yet to be released, like the exact range and performance figures or battery size. Previously, Lucid released a couple interior and exterior shots showing a massive panoramic roof, and today it gave a glimpse of the Gravity's rear and front.

Lucid recently launched its first EV, the Air sedan, generally receiving good reviews for its driving dynamics, looks and more. While the initial model went on sale at an astronomical $179,000 price, the company has been working to get its less expensive Air and Pure models out to the market. The company struggled to design and build its first EV, and recently announced that it's laying off 1,300 workers to reduce expenses. The company did manage to deliver more units than it expected in 2022, however.