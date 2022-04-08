Lucid unveils two variants of its Air Grand Touring EV

If you missed out on your chance to score a Lucid Air Dream Edition last year, you’re in luck. Lucid Motors is releasing two versions of its latest all-electric sedan, the 2022 Air Grand Touring. The Air Grand Touring and Air Grand Touring Performance are Lucid’s first production series after the limited run Dream Edition. Both cars offer speed and mileage that is comparable to their predecessors from 2021. The Air Grand Touring delivers 819 horsepower and can accelerate to 60 mph in three seconds flat. Its faster cousin, the Air Grand Touring Performance, promises 1050 horsepower and can go from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. Both cars are powered by two miniaturized dual motors, one mounted at each axle

Both cars will easily get you from Los Angeles to San Francisco on a single charge, with some battery power to spare. The Air Grand Touring with 19-inch wheels has an EPA-estimated range of 516 miles, with 21-inch wheels its range is 469 miles. The Air Grand Touring Performance has an EPA-estimated range of 446 miles. Both are ahead of the Tesla with the longest driving range, the Model S Long Range , which has a range of 405 miles. Given Elon Musk’s not-so-secret derision for Lucid, this one has got to hurt.

The two all-electric sedans are packed with the type of premium features you’d expect in a car that costs six figures. Both are equipped with a 34-inch floating glass cockpit and a 5K display. They include DreamDrive Pro, Lucid’s proprietary advanced driver assistance system that includes LIDAR. It also comes with more than 30 semi-autonomous features , including traffic sign recognition, cross-traffic alerts, parking assist and more. They include an ultra-fast 900V charging system that allows drivers to add up to 300 miles in 21 minutes if they’re at a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Customer deliveries for the Air Grand Touring, which starts at $139,000, have started today. The Grand Touring Performance has an MSRP of $179,000, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2022.