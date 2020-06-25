Lyft settles with Justice Department over disability lawsuit

Lyft has settled with the Justice Department in a lawsuit alleging the company discriminated against customers with disabilities. Now, drivers will be required to help fold and stow wheelchairs and walkers for customers. The rideshare company has also been ordered to educate its drivers as well as pay complainants and a $40,000 civil penalty.
The Justice Department began an investigation after a complainant identified as J.H. who uses a collapsible wheelchair reported discrimination from Los Angeles-area Lyft drivers, according to a Justice Department statement. J.H. filed 12 complaints with Lyft between 2015 and 2017 after drivers refused him rides, saying they either could not or would not accommodate his wheelchair. Three other complainants listed in the settlement reported similar experiences.