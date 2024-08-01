Made by Google 2024: Pixel 9 Pro, Gemini, new foldables and everything else to expect on August 13

It's almost time once again for the tech world to stop everything else it's doing and pay attention as a major company shows off its latest hardware. Next up is Google's turn at bat. Thanks to a string of leaks and Google’s own teases, we already have a pretty clear idea of what the company has planned for its Made by Google event.

We'll get the official reveal of the Pixel 9 lineup, for one thing. This includes what the company is calling the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is certainly more of a mouthful than "Pixel Fold 2." In addition, Google will certainly reveal more details about Android 15 and the operating system's public rollout. Expect to hear the word "Gemini" a lot too as Google is likely to focus on the AI-powered features of the new handsets.

Some accessories could be in store in the form of Pixel Buds Pro 2 and a new Pixel Watch (or two) as well. There may be some other devices on show, including a new Google TV streaming box — with the Chromecast branding perhaps going away — as well as an updated Nest Learning Thermostat.

Google typically holds its big annual hardware event in October, but the company is actually holding it in the summer this time around, perhaps to get ahead of the iPhone 16 lineup. The Made by Google event will take place on August 13 at 1PM ET .

Here's what we know for certain Google will show off at the event and everything else we expect to learn about at Made by Google:

Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL

As usual, the main event of Made by Google will be the Pixel 9 lineup. Google has confirmed (as if it were ever really in doubt) that it will show off new smartphones at the event, but it's expected to have three traditional models this year instead of two.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will be straight-up successors to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Leaks and rumors suggest Google will be adding a Pixel 9 Pro XL, with a larger screen than the other two models, to the lineup as well. YouTuber Andro-news claims to have gotten their hands on an engineering sample of the larger handset, which has flat edges, polished metal on the sides and matte-textured glass on the rear. However, the phone isn't switched on in the video.

The Pixel 9 Pro is slated to have more advanced specs than the Pixel 9 but with the same display size. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, meanwhile, is expected to have almost the same specs as the 9 Pro but in a bigger handset. Per Tom’s Guide , the 9 and 9 Pro displays will measure around 6.3 inches while the Pixel 9 Pro XL may have a whopping 6.9-inch screen.

All three of the phones are expected to have a redesigned camera module . This large camera bar (which Google has confirmed at least for the Pixel 9 Pro ) looks like it protrudes quite a bit from the main body. Unless you pick up an appropriate case, you can probably expect this to snag on your pocket more often than you'd like. The Pixel 9 is believed to have 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide lenses in its camera array.

Google is likely to employ a new chipset this year, which will probably be called the Tensor G4. Leaks have also suggested that the base Pixel 9 will come with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The two larger phones are expected to max out at 512GB of storage. One other expected addition this year is the introduction of emergency satellite messaging , a feature that Apple has supported on the last two generations of iPhones .

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google will be hoping that consumers find the design of its latest foldable phone more elegant than its name. "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" doesn't roll off the tongue as easily as "Pixel Fold 2." However, the change does make sense if Google is looking to more clearly position the foldable as a premium product with the inclusion of "Pro" in the name. If the foldable has the same chipset as the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, the name change is even more logical.

It's not rare for phone manufacturers to go with a major redesign on their second (or even third) stab at a new form factor as they learn more about what works and what doesn't. Like its more rigid siblings, the 9 Pro Fold also has a noticeable camera bump albeit one that positions the lenses vertically. Leaked images from a regulator in Taiwan indicate that the selfie camera has been moved on the interior screen to support a wider field of view. It appears that Google has reduced the fold crease this time around too.

Android 15 and Gemini

As ever, Google has been gradually announcing Android 15 features over the last several months, in large part to help developers update their apps ahead of the operating system's public rollout. Along with security measures such as Theft Detection Lock and Google Play fraud prevention, it should come as little surprise that Google is weaving AI more tightly into the fabric of its mobile OS.

The Made by Google teasers have made it very clear that the company is focusing heavily on the AI features of its new devices, such as the ability to draft a letter or email based on a prompt. Google confirmed back at I/O that Gemini will be more deeply integrated into Android 15 (which perhaps could spell the demise of Google Assistant) and will have better contextual awareness of what you're doing. For instance, you'll be able to ask the chatbot questions about a YouTube video you're watching and it should be able to answer them. You might think of it as a modern, interactive version of Pop-Up Video .

We should get a release date for Android 15 — at least for supported Pixel devices — at the event. It'll be around the same time Google starts shipping the new Pixel lineup, most likely later in August.

Pixel Watch 3

#GooglePixelWatch3 will feature thinner bezels, increased screen sizes (41mm with 10% more screen and 45mm with 40% more screen), and an “Actua” display with 2,000 nits peak brightness. It also promises an "ultra responsive" display, possibly with a higher refresh rate. pic.twitter.com/RsnMzQPlV9 — Shilpa Sharma (@ladywithsarcasm) July 30, 2024

It's just as well Google doesn't build ships considering how many leaks it has to deal with. A couple of weeks ahead of Made by Google, Android Headlines got its hands on the specs of the Pixel Watch 3 , which is expected to be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

The Pixel Watch 3 will likely have an Actua display capable of delivering up to 2,000 nits of brightness — that's twice as bright as the previous model's AMOLED display. Per the leak, Google claims that a battery saver mode extends the time between charges to up to 36 hours, though you'll get up to 24 hours of standard use out of the wearable when the always-on display is enabled. The smaller model is expected to offer 20 percent faster charging compared with the previous model as well.

It had been anticipated that Google would name the larger model the Pixel Watch 3 XL. However, that's no longer expected to be the case, according to Android Headlines . Each variant will have its size listed in parentheses to differentiate them, the publication says.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

It's been two years since Google released the Pixel Buds Pro , so those are very much due for an upgrade. Rumors suggest the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will debut at Made By Google. Some unofficial renders have popped up, indicating that along with the existing Charcoal and Porcelain colorways, there will be Aloe and Hot Pink variants to match various Pixel phone options. It appears that Google is bringing back a version of the wingtip design from the original Pixel Buds too.

It remains to be seen what Google is cooking up for the audio side of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 but we do have at least some sense of the price. Rumors suggest the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will cost $229, which is $30 more than the base price of the current model.

Everything else

There are a couple of other devices that could make their public bow at Made by Google. Nest doesn't typically get a lot of love at these events, but we could very well see the next Nest Learning Thermostat on August 13.

A YouTuber claimed to have all three colorways of the fourth-gen model in hand: polished silver, polished gold and obsidian. One big difference this time around is that Google seems to be ditching the plastic shell in favor of stainless steel. It's unclear whether you'll be able to adjust the temperature by rotating what appears to be a much thinner bezel or if you'll operate the thermostat via a touchscreen or an app. According to a leaked spec sheet, the thermostat will come with a second-gen Nest Temperature Sensor.