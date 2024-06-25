Made by Google's next event will be August 13

Typically, Google shows off its next generation of devices in the fall. But this year it seems that time frame has moved up: the company's next Made by Google event will be August 13 at 1PM ET.

While Google didn't share any specific details regarding upcoming announcements, the invite says the company will "showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices." In another break from tradition, this year's event will take place at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, CA instead of New York City, which has been the typical host location for Pixel launches.

Based on rumors and the release cadence of Google's existing devices, we're expecting to learn more about the Pixel 9, the next version of the Pixel Fold, a new Tensor chip, a third-gen Pixel Watch and possibly an update to the Pixel Buds. And based on the amount of attention the company gave to AI during Google I/O earlier this spring, it's basically a guarantee that we'll see some new machine learning-based features as well.

While it remains unclear what prompted Google to move its next product launch up to August 13, between this event and rumors of an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, it's shaping up to be a busy summer for gadget fans.