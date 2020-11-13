Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Mario, Zelda and Fire Emblem Switch games are at all-time lows right now

Best Buy's Switch sales are running ahead of Nintendo's Black Friday deals.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
40m ago
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Best Buy is selling some much-loved Nintendo Switch games for the lowest price we’ve ever seen them go for, and you can get them right now if you’re looking to stock up on gifts for the gamers in your life. Luigi's Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening are now available for $40 or $20 less than their usual price. Even better, you can get Fire Emblem: Three Houses and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for $35, $25 lower than what you’d typically have to pay for them.

Buy Fire Emblem: Three Houses at Best Buy - $35 Buy New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe at Best Buy - $35 Buy Luigi's Mansion 3 at Best Buy - $40 Buy The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening at Best Buy - $40

All these titles will also be part of Nintendo’s Black Friday sale that’ll start on November 22nd, but Best Buy’s deals are already live. It’s worth noting that the retail giant is selling Fire Emblem: Three Houses and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for $5 lower than Nintendo’s $40 sale price, as well. In case you’d rather buy from Amazon, the e-commerce website is matching Best Buy’s prices for Link's Awakening and Luigi's Mansion 3. Both their digital and physical versions are on sale for $40, but you’d have to add the physical games to your cart first to see the discount.

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening at Amazon - $40 Buy Luigi's Mansion 3 at Amazon - $40

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a strategy/slice-of-life RPG where you take on the role of a teacher in a military academy. You’ll have to choose the “house” or faction you want to teach as an instructor, and your choice will determine the storyline you’re getting. That means you’re getting at least three games — five, including the “Church” route and a fourth house DLC — in one. It was one of our favorite games for 2019 because of its replayability, interesting characters and compelling storylines.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is a re-release of the Wii U 2D side-scroller, which allows you and up to three more friends to team up on local multiplayer. This is a great chance to pick it up if you’re not quite willing to pay full price for what’s technically an old game. Meanwhile, Luigi's Mansion 3 was released as an installment of the action-adventure franchise in late 2019, wherein you play as Luigi capturing ghosts in a hotel setting. We called the game “a joyous and expertly-polished Switch release that further establishes the plumber as an equal to his shorter and historically more famous brother” in our review. Finally, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is a remake of the 1993 game for the Game Boy featuring toy-ish 3D character designs. It’s more beginner friendly than the newer releases in the franchise and is a fantastic introduction to the world of Link and the Legend of Zelda.

