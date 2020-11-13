Mario, Zelda and Fire Emblem Switch games are at all-time lows right now

All these titles will also be part of Nintendo’s Black Friday sale that’ll start on November 22nd, but Best Buy’s deals are already live. It’s worth noting that the retail giant is selling Fire Emblem: Three Houses and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for $5 lower than Nintendo’s $40 sale price, as well. In case you’d rather buy from Amazon, the e-commerce website is matching Best Buy’s prices for Link's Awakening and Luigi's Mansion 3. Both their digital and physical versions are on sale for $40, but you’d have to add the physical games to your cart first to see the discount.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a strategy/slice-of-life RPG where you take on the role of a teacher in a military academy. You’ll have to choose the “house” or faction you want to teach as an instructor, and your choice will determine the storyline you’re getting. That means you’re getting at least three games — five, including the “Church” route and a fourth house DLC — in one. It was one of our favorite games for 2019 because of its replayability, interesting characters and compelling storylines.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is a re-release of the Wii U 2D side-scroller, which allows you and up to three more friends to team up on local multiplayer. This is a great chance to pick it up if you’re not quite willing to pay full price for what’s technically an old game. Meanwhile, Luigi's Mansion 3 was released as an installment of the action-adventure franchise in late 2019, wherein you play as Luigi capturing ghosts in a hotel setting. We called the game “a joyous and expertly-polished Switch release that further establishes the plumber as an equal to his shorter and historically more famous brother” in our review. Finally, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is a remake of the 1993 game for the Game Boy featuring toy-ish 3D character designs. It’s more beginner friendly than the newer releases in the franchise and is a fantastic introduction to the world of Link and the Legend of Zelda.

