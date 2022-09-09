Marvel's Midnight Suns will arrive on December 2nd

Marvel's Midnight Suns has a new release date, and it's sooner than you may have expected. It was revealed during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase that the tactical RPG from Firaxis will hit PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 2nd. The Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will arrive at a later date.

The game was initially slated for October, but publisher 2K announced last month that it was pushing back the release date until sometime later in its fiscal year, which ends in March. Thankfully, you won't have to wait that long to play it. In the meantime, the first Marvel's Midnight Suns prequel short will hit Marvel's YouTube channel on October 31st.