Mercedes-Benz is the first to roll out Apple Music's Spatial Audio in cars

It'll arrive in the latest electric EQS and EQE models with select high-end audio systems.
Steve Dent
S. Dent|10.17.22
@stevetdent

Sponsored Links

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
October 17, 2022 8:39 AM
In this article: news, gear, Mercedes-Benz, EQE, Dolby Atmos, Apple Music, Universal Music, Spatial Audio, EQS, MBUX
Mercedes-Benz first to roll out Apple Music's Spatial Audio in cars
Mercedes-Benz

After announcing it nearly a year ago, Mercedes-Benz is finally rolling out Apple Music's Spatial Audio in select electric and luxury vehicles. The Dolby Atmos-powered surround sound audio already works on multiple Apple devices including the HomePod speaker, Apple TV and AirPods headphones, but it's the first implementation in vehicles.

"Mercedes-Benz drivers who are already subscribed to Apple Music gain immediate access to an ever-growing selection of songs and albums available in Spatial Audio," the companies said in a press release. And if you're not an Apple Music subscriber, select Dolby Atmos content will be available from Universal Music as well. 

The feature will be available in the select EQS and EQE sedans and SUVs (including the new EQE SUV), along with Mayback and S-Class vehicles. To use it, you'll need to own a vehicle with the MBUX interface and optional 31-speaker Burmester 3D or 4D sound systems, an option that starts at $4,550 on top of the price of the vehicle (the 2023 EQE 350 sedan is expected to start at $70,000 or so). The technology will come to other models "soon," according to Mercedes.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget
You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu.
Not now

Apple Music's Dolby Atmos implementation creates a 3D soundstage by spreading sounds across different channels, though the level of the effect depends on a song's mix. In the Mercedes implementation, the spatial audio effect will come from six of the 31 speakers located above the driver. Other speakers include four near-ear speakers in the front seats, eight sound transducers (two per seat) and two amplifiers that pump out 1,750 watts of power. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
View All Comments
Mercedes-Benz is the first to roll out Apple Music's Spatial Audio in cars