Mercedes' EQV electric van is available for purchase in Europe

Mercedes’ EQV electric van is now available for sale in Europe. You can order the high-end electric van starting at €71,388 (about $78,352). Until now, the only vehicle available from Mercedes’ all-electric EQ line was the luxury EQC, so this is a notable expansion.

The EQV can carry up to eight passengers or be configured to transport equipment. It has a range of 418 kilometers (260 miles), a 100 kWh battery and peak power of 204 horsepower. Its standard top speed is 140 km/h (87 mph), but there is also a 160 km/h (100 mph) option. In addition to fast-charging, it has regenerative braking, so mechanical movement can be converted to electricity and charge the battery.