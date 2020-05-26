Latest in Gear

Image credit: Daimler

Mercedes' EQV electric van is available for purchase in Europe

The premium van carries up to 8 passengers and has a range of 418 kilometers.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
27m ago
Mercedes' EQV electric van
Daimler

Mercedes’ EQV electric van is now available for sale in Europe. You can order the high-end electric van starting at €71,388 (about $78,352). Until now, the only vehicle available from Mercedes’ all-electric EQ line was the luxury EQC, so this is a notable expansion.

The EQV can carry up to eight passengers or be configured to transport equipment. It has a range of 418 kilometers (260 miles), a 100 kWh battery and peak power of 204 horsepower. Its standard top speed is 140 km/h (87 mph), but there is also a 160 km/h (100 mph) option. In addition to fast-charging, it has regenerative braking, so mechanical movement can be converted to electricity and charge the battery.

The EQV comes with other features we’ve come to expect in Mercedes’ electric vehicles, like a voice-controlled MBUX infotainment system, and a setting that allows you to pre-air condition the vehicle ahead of a scheduled departure.

"Whether for the environmentally conscious family, the recreational athlete or as a shuttle vehicle - our EQV offers superior driving performance, long range as well as a generous range of space - and all this locally emission-free,” Andreas Böger, Mercedes’ head of sales, said in a press release.

