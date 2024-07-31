Meta explains why its AI claimed Trump's assassination attempt didn't happen

Meta has explained why its AI chatbot didn't want to respond to inquiries about the assassination attempt on Trump and then, in some cases, denied that the event took place. The company said it programmed Meta AI to not answer questions about an event right after it happens, because there's typically "an enormous amount of confusion, conflicting information, or outright conspiracy theories in the public domain." As for why Meta AI eventually started asserting that the attempt didn't happen "in a small number of cases," it was apparently due to hallucinations.

An AI "hallucinates" when it generates false or misleading responses to questions that require factual replies due to various factors like inaccurate training data and AI models struggling to parse multiple sources of information. Meta says it has updated its AI's responses and admits that it should have done so sooner. It's still working to address its hallucination issue, though, so its chatbot could still be telling people that there was no attempt on the former president's life.

In addition, Meta has also explained why its social media platforms had been incorrectly applying the fact check label to the photo of Trump with his fist in the air taken right after the assassination attempt. A doctored version of that image made it look like his Secret Service agents were smiling, and the company applied a fact check label to it. Because the original and doctored photos were almost identical, Meta's systems applied the label to the real image, as well. The company has since corrected the mistake.

Trump's supporters have been crying foul over Meta AI's actions and have been accusing the company of suppressing the story. Google had to issue a response of its own after Elon Musk claimed that the company's search engine imposed a "search ban" on the former president. Musk shared an image that showed Google's autocomplete suggesting "president donald duck" when someone types in "president donald." Google explained that it was due to a bug affecting its autocomplete feature and said that users can search for whatever they want anytime.