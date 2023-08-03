Meta is launching a UFC-themed VR experience in Horizon Worlds

Meta has teamed up with UFC to bring live mixed martial arts (MMA) in VR to Horizon Worlds, the company announced in a Quest Blog post seen by The Verge. The experience, launching in November, will let UFC Fight Pass subscribers (via Xtadium and YBVR streaming) watch MMA action at 4K resolution and 180-degree VR capture on Horizon Worlds. "Enjoy the action alone or with friends and switch camera angles throughout the fight to get the best view of every matchup," Meta wrote.

Users will also be able to discuss UFC with other Horizon Worlds users, check out a virtual version of the Octagon and compete in single player and multiplayer in-world games to gain unlockable rewards — all with the goal of becoming a UFC "Hall of Famer."

The new experience is one of a number of ways Meta is attempting to lure users to Horizon Worlds. Recently, the company added Quests to keep users returning to the site, including mini-games like Giant Paddle Mini Golf, Arena Clash and Bad Roommates. It also recently introduced Rumble World, the first of many next-gen Horizon Worlds games featuring improved graphics and more complex gameplay.

Meta said it latched onto UFC due to the "engagement and passion of this audience," noting that fans enjoy not just the fights but also sharing the experience with other fans. "We tested this technology successfully with a handful of MMA events last year, and now we’re going further," says MMA chief content officer Craig Borsari. "We’re just scratching the surface of how we can use this technology to create greater fan engagement and grow this sport."

UFC also makes sense on Meta given CEO Mark Zuckerberg's apparent interest in the sport (though his cage match with Elon Musk seems doubtful at the moment). In any case, live sports may be a potent way to attract new users to the reportedly flagging service, so it'll be interesting to see if Meta adds others along with UFC.