Meta's Connect 2023 event is set for September 27th Expect to learn more details about the Quest 3, the company's next VR and MR headset.

Alongside the official reveal of the Quest 3, Meta has announced when this year's edition of Connect will take place. The event, which focuses on Meta's developments in the augmented and virtual reality spaces, is set for September 27th and 28th, according to its website.

Connect is taking place a little earlier than usual this year. The 2022 edition happened in October. More details about Connect 2023 are coming soon, but one thing's for sure: we'll learn much more about the Quest 3 in late September.

Meta's next virtual reality headset will be available sometime this fall and it'll start at $500. The company says the Quest 3 is its "most powerful headset yet." It will offer full-color passthrough to support mixed reality experiences. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the latest model will have twice the graphics performance of the Quest 2. The Quest 3 comes with redesigned Touch Plus controllers and hand-tracking support out of the gate. The company also noted that it's reducing the prices of the Quest 2 headsets on June 4th.