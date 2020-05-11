Microsoft's Family Safety app is available in preview

Microsoft is acting on its promise to help you keep tabs on your kids’ digital habits as well as their whereabouts. The software giant has released its Family Safety app in preview for Android and iOS. As before, it’s focused largely on screen time with both usage tracking as well as options to limit time on Android, Windows or Xbox. You can filter the content available through Microsoft Edge or the Microsoft Store, too.

There’s location tracking as well, which adds a twist to the usual digital-only focus of these apps — not that it’s of much use during a pandemic with lockdowns still very commonplace.