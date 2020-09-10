Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

That it'll cost $299 isn't a big deal, that it'll be part of a $25 a month subscription bundle is.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
1h ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Microsoft has finally announced its budget next-gen Xbox, the $299 Xbox Series S. That price is appealing, but the cuts to storage and graphical power… not so much.

We know that the Xbox Series X will be $500, and history has shown that gamers will think twice before dropping that kind of cash. For Microsoft, which launched the Xbox One at $500 and paid the price, there has to be a plan B. But just slashing the price isn’t enough. Microsoft is also planning to offer the Series S as part of a subscription deal with Game Pass Ultimate for just $25 per month. Which has us thinking: Does Microsoft want to sell consoles, or subscriptions?

In this article: video games, Xbox Series S, XBOX Live, XBOX, Game Pass, Microsoft, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

View
The Xbox Series X vs. the Xbox Series S: What's the difference?

The Xbox Series X vs. the Xbox Series S: What's the difference?

View
Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

View
The Morning After: Everything Xbox Series X

The Morning After: Everything Xbox Series X

View
The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr