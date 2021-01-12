The Xbox Series X wireless controller is in stock and $10 off

Saying it’s been difficult to get anything Xbox Series X- or PlayStation 5-related since late last year would be an understatement. Both the consoles themselves and many of their accessories have months-long wait times, which is why a deal going on right now for Xbox’s new controller is a rather notable one. Both GameStop and Newegg have the Xbox Series X wireless controller for $50, which is $10 off its normal price. Amazon’s matching the price as well, but only on the Carbon Black model.
Buy Xbox wireless controller at GameStop - $50 Buy Xbox wireless controller at Newegg - $50 Buy Xbox wireless controller (carbon black) at Amazon - $50