The Xbox Series X wireless controller is in stock and $10 off

What’s more, it appears both sites are able to ship relatively soon. GameStop and Newegg claim customers can expect the controller before the end of January. Amazon claims the Carbon Black model will be back in stock on January 14, so it’s possible that it will also ship orders out on a similar timeline.

While not as impressive as Sony’s new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, the updated Xbox wireless controller has a few noteworthy improvements. There’s a new D-pad and a share button, the latter of which sits neatly in between the two middle buttons. The undersides of the handles also now have rough bumps on them to help with grip. Otherwise, the overall design remains familiar and, as Devindra Hardawar explained in our review, Xbox fans will feel right at home using the new controller. And you don’t have to be the owner of a Xbox Series X or S to use one either — the new controller works with PC and previous Xbox consoles, including the Xbox One.

