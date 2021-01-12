Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

The Xbox Series X wireless controller is in stock and $10 off

It's the best price we've seen since the holiday shopping season.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
15m ago
Xbox Series X wireless controller
Engadget
Saying it’s been difficult to get anything Xbox Series X- or PlayStation 5-related since late last year would be an understatement. Both the consoles themselves and many of their accessories have months-long wait times, which is why a deal going on right now for Xbox’s new controller is a rather notable one. Both GameStop and Newegg have the Xbox Series X wireless controller for $50, which is $10 off its normal price. Amazon’s matching the price as well, but only on the Carbon Black model.

Buy Xbox wireless controller at GameStop - $50 Buy Xbox wireless controller at Newegg - $50 Buy Xbox wireless controller (carbon black) at Amazon - $50

What’s more, it appears both sites are able to ship relatively soon. GameStop and Newegg claim customers can expect the controller before the end of January. Amazon claims the Carbon Black model will be back in stock on January 14, so it’s possible that it will also ship orders out on a similar timeline.

While not as impressive as Sony’s new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, the updated Xbox wireless controller has a few noteworthy improvements. There’s a new D-pad and a share button, the latter of which sits neatly in between the two middle buttons. The undersides of the handles also now have rough bumps on them to help with grip. Otherwise, the overall design remains familiar and, as Devindra Hardawar explained in our review, Xbox fans will feel right at home using the new controller. And you don’t have to be the owner of a Xbox Series X or S to use one either — the new controller works with PC and previous Xbox consoles, including the Xbox One.

