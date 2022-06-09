'Minecraft Legends' is a new action-strategy game coming 2023

A new Minecraft game has made its world premiere at the Xbox Summer Games Fest — one where you'll be able to build structures and command your allies to fight enemies. Xbox Games Studios has showcased a short clip of Minecraft Legends at the event and has also announced that the new action-strategy game is coming sometime in 2023. It was developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and will feature an online campaign co-op and a competitive multiplayer mode. Dennis Ries, the game's executive producer, said the studio will announce more information about them later this year.

In Minecraft Legends, you'll need to protect the Overworld, with its rich nature and resources, from an invading army of piglins. You'll have to forge alliances with mobs and lead them into strategic battles against the invading forces. Ries said the "game will have a very exciting campaign that will introduce many surprises for both new and seasoned Minecraft player alike." The studio has only shared a few details about the upcoming game for now, though, and has promised to reveal more about it soon. You can also follow the official Minecraft Legends Twitter account to keep up with the latest news about the game.