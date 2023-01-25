'Minecraft Legends' brings blocky base-building action to Xbox and PC on April 18th You've never seen Minecraft like this.

Devindra Hardawar | @devindra | January 25, 2023 3:24 PM

Minecraft Legends, the unique action-strategy spin on Microsoft's block-building franchise, will arrive on Xbox consoles and PCs on April 18th. Announced last June, the game resembles a modern spin on classic Warcraft strategy: Your goal is to protect your base and destroy your enemy's. It'll feature online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer, as you'd expect. And judging from the most recent trailer, it looks compelling enough to tempt over gamers who could never figure out what to do in the original Minecraft.

