A four-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 trackers drops to $60 for Labor Day

Samsung’s SmartTag 2 has dropped to a record-low price. Woot has a four-pack of the item trackers for only $60. That’s $40 off the bundle’s usual price and $10 under its previous low. Included in Engadget’s list of the best Bluetooth trackers, Samsung’s device supports Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) for Samsung’s network of Galaxy phones.

Samsung’s second-gen AirTag alternative has an oblong design with a metal ring inside for improved durability. The accessory has IP67 dust and water resistance, an improvement over the previous model. If you want extra protection for the accessory, Samsung makes an optional silicone case for the tag.

The battery in the SmartTag 2 (a CR2032 watch battery) can last 500 days in Normal Mode or 700 days in Power Saving Mode. It also includes a Lost Mode, which lets anyone with an NFC-compatible device tap the tag to scan it and view the owner’s contact info (if you choose to share it) and an optional personalized message. And if you misplace an item with an attached tag, you can activate a Compass View, which displays its direction and distance from your phone.

The biggest limit is that the accessory isn’t universally compatible: It requires a Samsung phone or tablet running at least Android 8.0. Although the SmartTag 2 isn’t part of Google and Apple’s anti-stalking measures, rolled out earlier this year, Samsung included an “Unknown tag alerts” feature. This feature sends an alert to anyone the tag moves with, providing instructions to remove the battery and power it down if needed.

