Alphabet’s Starlink competitor Taara is spinning off into an independent company

Alphabet is letting its laser-based internet company Taara fly and be free, according to reporting by Financial Times. Google's parent company is spinning off the service from X, its moonshot incubator system (not to be confused with X the social network.)

Taara uses light beams to provide high-bandwidth internet and phone services to hard-to-reach areas of the world. This places it in direct competition with Elon Musk's Starlink network of satellites.

Taara now has two dozen staff members and is "hiring aggressively." It has secured backing from Series X Capital. Alphabet will retain a minority stake, but it remains tight-lipped regarding seed funding details or potential financial targets.

"They're going to be able to get connected quickly to market capital, bring in strategic investors and generally be able to scale faster this way," said Eric Teller, X's Captain of Moonshots .

Taara already operates in 12 countries throughout the world and has provided supplemental service during events like Coachella. The tech works by firing beams of light to and from various terminals. Alphabet says the system can transmit data at 20 gigabits per second over an area of around 12 miles. The company also says that these systems are relatively easy to build and maintain, especially when compared to satellites in space .

It has its origins in an Alphabet-created concept called Loon. This was a modified version of the same idea that shot beams of light to and from groups of balloons floating on the edge of space. There are strict governmental and regulatory hurdles to flying thousands of balloons near space, however, so it wound down in 2021. Loon's loss was Taara's gain, as the newer entity uses the same lasers.

Mahesh Krishnaswamy, Taara's general manager and a lead engineer, says that the next step is to develop a silicon photonic chip that will eliminate the need for many of the mirrors and lenses currently positioned on system terminals.