Android's Earthquake Alert System expands to the entire US

Google is expanding Android Earthquake Alerts to the entire US and six territories. The feature first launched in 2020, using the United States Geological Survey (USGS) ShakeAlert system to send warnings in California, Washington, and Oregon. The expansion will use built-in accelerometers — a tool that senses vibrations — in Android phones to issue early alerts.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System will then look at crowdsourced data to determine if it's an earthquake. If the earthquake registers at a magnitude of 4.5 or higher, you will get either a "Be Aware" or "Take Action" alert. The first warns you that there's light shaking but that stronger shaking could come. Take Action is a call to immediately find protection, as moderate or extreme shaking is expected. The system will also provide information on how to proceed once the earthquake ends.

Google teamed up with leading experts in the earthquake field to improve its Android Earthquake Alerts System. "Earthquake alerts on your device reduce milling and the verification pause that often occurs during crises, when people lose valuable time seeking confirmation from unreliable sources," said Dr. Jeannette Sutton, a professor at the University at Albany specializing in disasters, risk and public alerts. "Expanding this system enhances public safety during earthquakes by providing crucial information to even more users."

Google is releasing a series of new features alongside the Earthquake Alerts, including offline Maps on your Wear OS smartwatch. The update allows you to access maps you've downloaded on your phone right on your watch. You can also use Circle to Search to identify music playing on social media or speakers near you.