Apple Pay now works with third-party iOS and desktop browsers

Apple Pay debuted almost 10 years ago to the day, and Apple is marking the occasion by rolling out some features it revealed at WWDC. If you have iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 installed on your iPhone or iPad, you'll now be able to use the payment service on third-party browsers on those devices, as well as desktop computers. In the latter case, you'll be asked to scan a QR code with your iPhone or iPad to complete the payment. However, Apple says the feature is only available in select markets.

It'll be easier than ever to add supported cards to Apple Wallet on your iPhone. Thanks to the Tap to Provision feature, you can simply tap an eligible NFC-enabled card to the back of your phone, though you may have to enter the security code manually. Again, though, Tap to Provision isn't available everywhere.

Apple is now starting to support third-party buy now, pay later (BNPL) services in Apple Pay. This starts with the option to check out with Klarna in the US and UK. The company will add more installment payment options in the future, including Citi, Synchrony and eligible Apple Pay issuers via Fiserv in the US. Klarna will also be available as an option in Canada at a later date. Apple discontinued its own Pay Later option earlier this year

Meanwhile, US Apple Pay users can redeem rewards on eligible Discover credit cards at checkout. Support for rewards from other issuers and in more countries is on the way.

