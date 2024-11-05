Apple's latest Find My update makes it easier to find lost items

If you have an iPhone that can run iOS 18 and enrolled in Apple's developer program, you can now download and install the beta version of iOS 18.2. One of the most useful features included in the experimental OS is the capability to share the location of a lost item connected to Apple's Find My network with a third party. You can already share an item's location with people in your contacts list, but Apple says this could help in instances wherein you have to rely on the help of a stranger. In case your suitcase goes missing, for instance, you can send its location to an airline staff or airport personnel.

When you choose "Share Item Location" in the Find My app, you'll get the option to share a link that shows the location of your missing item. The link's recipient will be able to open it on any device, even if it's not an iPhone or an iPad, and they'll also be able to see your Apple account email and/or phone number so that they can get in touch with you. You'll be able to see how many people visited the link, and they do expire either after you're reunited with your lost belonging or after a week if you haven't found it by then.

Of course, installing beta software does have its downsides. There's a higher chance of running into bugs, and some apps or features might still not work as Apple had intended. If you don't mind and want to test iOS 18.2, you'll have to sign up to Apple's developer program and then select new Beta Updates under Software Updates in your device's Settings menu.

Update, November 5 2024, 9:10AM ET: This story has been updated to clarify that these new features are in the developer beta of iOS 18.2. The public beta for that software isn't available just yet.