Mecha Comet is a modular, handheld Linux computer with snap-on extensions

This is not a phone. The Comet by Mecha Systems is a modular, Linux-based handheld computer built for hobbyists, engineers, students, artists and roboticists of all kinds. The Comet is a chunky palm-sized device, and it has a 1.8 GHz ARM64 Quad-core processor, 4 GB of memory and 32 GB of on-board storage, though this space is expandable. Most of the Comet's features are customizable, in fact.

The Comet's magnetic snap interface allows users to clip on a variety of control panels, called extensions, transforming the handheld into whatever device you need. For now, Mecha offers three standard extensions: a gamepad with a soft-press D-pad and four input buttons, a GPIO panel with access to 40 pins, and a keyboard with ABS keys.

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The whole thing runs on Mechanix OS, a custom Debian-based Linux distro, and its graphical user interface is powered by Mecha's open-source Mechanix Shell, "making it among the few small-screen touch interfaces available today for Linux," according to developers. The Comet's screen is an IPS LED display with capacitive touch and it's 3.4 inches on the diagonal. The handheld has a 5MP camera with auto focus, a mic, speaker, two USB-A ports and an ethernet port, plus Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz wireless slash 5 GHz 802.11ac capabilities.

The Comet can take any Raspberry Pi-based HAT and any mikroBUS Click board. It's designed for people to play with every part, especially its internals. The back of the Comet pops off for easy tinkering and there's even an Allen wrench embedded in the device to encourage exploration. The screen also comes off with a few quick screw turns — basically, if you see something on or inside the Comet, it's customizable. All of its housing parts and extensions are available as 3D-printable files.

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"Comet was built over the past 3 years with a vision to create a versatile computing platform for building in the real-world," Mecha Systems said on its website. "Our target audience includes students, hobbyists, creatives and engineers."

At CES 2025, Mecha Systems developers demonstrated a handful of apps running on the Comet, including a Chrome browser, notes page and camera reel, and they also showed off a video of the handheld being used to power a little wheeled robot, which was very cute. Other potential uses include a drone launcher or remote, car communicator, nano satellite, AI assistant or long-range radio transceiver, but those are just the ideas that Mecha has offered up. The truly unexpected innovations should come from users themselves.

The Comet is coming to Kickstarter any moment now.