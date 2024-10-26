‘Ongoing notifications’ similar to Apple’s Live Activities could be coming to Android

Google is reportedly working on a new Android API for what it’s calling Rich Ongoing Notifications, which would allow apps to display at-a-glance information in a status bar much like Apple’s Live Activities in the Dynamic Island on iPhone. This is according to journalist Mishaal Rahman , who spotted the code in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 release. It could work a lot like the time tracker that currently appears when you’re on a phone call, with a bit of text in a bubble at the top of the display that you can tap to open the app for more details.

Writing for Android Authority, Rahman says the API “will let apps create chips with their own text and background color that live in the status bar.” It could be especially useful for things like transit updates, allowing users to keep track of pertinent information like departure times or an Uber’s ETA while using other apps. The feature isn’t yet complete, though, and it could still be some time before we see it. Rahman predicts it’ll arrive with Android 16.