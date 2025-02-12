Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is its first mid-range chip with AI support

Qualcomm is bringing AI to its mid-range mobile chip lineup with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, the company announced. The new chips also promise improved CPU and GPU performance, lower power requirements and faster Wi-Fi and mobile connectivity compared to the previous chip.

The new AI features are made possible with support for Qualcom's on-device Gen AI support, allowing voice-activated assistants, background noise reduction during calls and more. It's also the first 6-series Snapdragon processor with support for INT4 that allows generative AI to run more efficiently on small devices.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm is also promising 11 percent improved CPU performance via its latest Kryo CPU and a 29 percent boost in GPU performance. Neither of those gains will stress your battery, thanks to a 12 percent savings in power. Qualcomm is also debuted its 5G Modem-RF systems that promises to improve 5G speeds and compatibility, while introducing Wi-Fi 6E connectivity via its FastConnect system. Other. new features include lossless audio and a triple ISP that will allow phones to take photos and record videos simultaneously.

All of that means that Android users won't need to break the bank on flagship devices to get the latest AI features and decent speed. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform will soon appear on Oppo, Honor and other devices, the company said.