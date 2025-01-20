Samsung Care+ now offers $0 screen repair, but it will cost you

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I am the first to admit that I am quite clumsy, so I always buy extra care protection for my devices. However, I'm still always shocked by the price of fixing whatever inevitable water damage or cracked screen I bring in. So, it's nice to see that Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss has updated its plan to include $0 same day repairs for cracked screens and back glass. Samsung's most expensive protection plan also includes unlimited repairs at authorized locations, so you don't have to worry if it breaks again.

Previously, same day repairs cost $29 a pop. Care+ plan customers (the next tier down) have to pay $29 for cracked screen repairs and $99 for back glass repairs.

However, even with the update, these "free" repairs don't come cheap. The price of all Samsung Care+ plans vary based on the specific device, with each product broken into tiers. For example, a Galaxy S23 or S24 Ultra is currently in Tier 4 and would cost $18 per month or $349 for two years of Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss. Whereas, a Galaxy A15 is in Tier 1 and would cost $8 per month or $129 for two years of the same plan.

Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss is only available for phones, tablets and watches — though watches will still cost $29 per repair or replacement. It also includes same day replacement and set up, Knox Guard Security and a max of three "lost, stolen, and/or unrecoverable claims" during a consecutive 12 months.