Apple reportedly wants to split up the iPhone’s release schedule

Instead of deciding between four new models of iPhones every fall, you may have to choose among three in both the spring and the fall. A new report from The Information claims that Apple will change the release cycle for its smartphones, starting with the iPhone 18 in 2026. According to The Information, three unnamed supply chain sources detailed that the more expensive models will launch first, meaning the Pro models will keep the fall release window and the standard model iPhones will get pushed to the following spring.

It's a notable departure from the typical all-at-once release schedule, but it could indicate that Apple wants to make room for other models, like the long-rumored foldable iPhone. If the report is accurate, Apple would release the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and potentially the foldable iPhone in fall 2026, followed by the iPhone 18 base model, the iPhone 18 Slim and the iPhone 18e in spring 2027.

If you've been paying close attention to Apple's releases, this change may not be much of a surprise. While the company has been releasing its annual batch of new iPhones in September or October since the iPhone 5, Apple started breaking from the schedule with the introduction of the iPhone SE models, which were usually released in March or April. More recently, Apple introduced the iPhone 16e in February to replace the SE range. As for the iPhone 17, we're still expecting Apple's regularly programmed schedule with four new devices to be revealed this September.