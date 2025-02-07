Apple will reportedly announce a new iPhone SE next week

In just few days, Apple could finally unveil a new iPhone SE. According to Bloomberg, the company will announce its latest lower-cost model as soon as next week before it goes on sale later this month. The last iPhone SE was released back in 2022, and the publication says that Apple Stores have been running low on stocks in recent weeks. A few days ago, a Twitter user who goes by "Majin Bu" posted a video of a device that's supposedly Apple's upcoming low-cost iPhone model. Unlike the current version, it no longer has a home button marking the death of a feature that once identified the company's mobile devices.

The upcoming iPhone SE will reportedly have a camera notch at the top, which Apple had removed from its latest phones in favor of its Dynamic Island design. It's also expected to have a USB-C port, which will allow Apple to sell it in the European Union, where all mobile devices are required to have USB-C charging capability. Apple had to stop selling the 2022 version and the iPhone 14 in the region late last year when the rule came into effect.

Bloomberg previously reported that the new iPhone SE will be the first Apple device to use the company's in-house cellular modem, replacing the Qualcomm chips it's been using up until now. The phone is also expected to have Face ID and Apple Intelligence, made possible by the company's A18 processor. The publication's sources said Apple isn't likely to hold a launch event for the device and will simply just start selling it on its website. At launch, the older version carried a retail price of $429, but that was two years ago — you can probably expect the new model with its more modern specs to cost a bit more.