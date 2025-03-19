Apple's first custom designed modem did surprisingly well in benchmarks

Apple just introduced its first proprietary cellular modem, the C1, as part of the recently-launched iPhone 16e . Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, just ran the C1 modem through a series of benchmark tests and it did surprisingly well, even when compared to the Qualcomm chips that accompany the pricier iPhone 16 handsets.

The C1 misses out on mmWave 5G support, but can still hold its own in the speed department. The company found that the iPhone 16e offered average download speeds of 560Mbps for the top 90th percentile of users on AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. The standard iPhone 16, with the Qualcomm chip, is faster in this scenario, with average download speed of 756Mbps. The difference, however, isn't stark.

Ookla

Things change when you move from the top 90th percentile to the bottom 10th percentile. In this case, the iPhone 16e actually outperforms the standard model. The average data speed for the 16e here reached nearly 218Mbps, whereas the Qualcomm-based model averaged 210Mbps. Interestingly, the newest iPhone model was fastest when using AT&T and Verizon's networks. It was slower on T-Mobile.

As for upload speeds, the 16e outperformed the traditional iPhone 16 in nearly every test. Apple has touted the C1 as the "most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone," and that doesn't seem to be hyperbole.

Ookla's tests match our experience, as detailed in the official iPhone 16e review . We found that the C1 modem outperformed even the iPhone 16 Pro in certain use cases. However, it's always worth noting that this chip doesn't support ultrawideband 5G.