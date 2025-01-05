Belkin’s new accessory is a magnetic power bank and camera grip rolled into one

Belkin has a new phone accessory at CES 2025 that somehow brings something fresh to the crowded field of magnetic charging accessories (in other words, MagSafe and non-Apple-certified alternatives). The company's Stage PowerGrip is a wireless power bank, camera-like grip and stand rolled into one. It even has a little screen and comes in several fun colors.

Belkin pitches the PowerGrip as an accessory for creators and travelers. While modern smartphones are all most people need for photography, holding a candy-bar-shaped handset in landscape mode for long periods doesn't feel as comfortable or natural as the heartier grip of a dedicated camera. This accessory remedies that with a thick bulge similar to what you'd find on a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Belkin

Inside that lump is its 10,000mAh battery, which offers 7.5W magnetic wireless charging. An LED on its backside gives you a quick way to check its battery level. And a retractable USB-C cable is tucked inside the accessory, so you don't need to remember to throw a separate one in your bag.

Belkin says the PowerGrip will be available in powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper and lavender (the company's press images show a sixth black option, too). It's scheduled to ship this May. Unfortunately, Belkin hasn't yet announced pricing.