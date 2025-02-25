Clicks is finally releasing its keyboard add-on for some Android phones

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First announced at CES 2024, the Clicks physical keyboard add-on for iPhones has proven to be a modest hit. Soon, some Android users will be able to get in on the action. That's right. The company just announced a redesign specifically for certain Android handsets.

The overall design doesn't look too different from the iPhone version. It's a sleeve that you pop the phone into. Once connected, you can type with physical keys via a free Android companion app. There's backlit keys, USB-C charging and support for shortcuts. By their very nature, Clicks keyboards also provide more screen real estate, which is always nice.

The company says these new versions feature "brushed metal side keys, a microfibre interior and precision moulded enclosures that are custom-engineered to fit each Android smartphone." With that said, the Android-based Clicks keyboard only integrates with the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, the Galaxy S25 and the Moto Razr+. That last one actually requires a unique design, given that the Razr+ is a flip-style foldable.

Clicks

The Pixel 9 versions will be out first, at the end of April, with an introductory pre-order price of $99. That promotion ends on March 21 and the cost goes up to $139. The Razr+ case will be available in May, with the same $99 pre-order campaign running until March 21. The Samsung Galaxy model starts shipping out in June and features the same $99/$139 pre-order pricing model with a March 21 cutoff date.