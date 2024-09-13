Engadget Podcast: iPhone 16, AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10 impressions

The iPhone 16 event is over, and now we've got plenty of thoughts to share after playing with all of Apple's new hardware. In this episode, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about the entire iPhone 16 and Pro lineup, and Senior Reporter Billy Steele joins to chat about his experience with the AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10. It turns out, the Apple Watch stole the show from the iPhone.

Topics

Post-Apple event thoughts on AirPods, Apple Watch Series 10, and, iPhone 16 with Cherlynn Low and Billy Steele – 0:47

Huawei releases a $2,800 tri-fold phone that won’t be coming to the US – 58:30

Taylor Swift endorses Harris for President, says AI material promoting Trump pushed her to make a statement – 59:24

No, Kamala Harris wasn’t wearing vaporware audio earrings at Tuesday’s debate – 1:01:00

Sony releases PS5 Pro Price, it’s $700! – 1:02:21

Meta admits to scraping all Australian user data for AI training – 1:04:12

Polaris Dawn astronauts perform first commercial spacewalk – 1:07:10

Around Engadget – 1:07:54

Pop culture picks – 1:09:33

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Guest: Billy Steele

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

