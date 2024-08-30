Engadget Podcast: iPhone 16 and Apple rumors with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 16 on September 9th, so we've brought on Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to chat about his scoops around Apple's upcoming hardware. We should expect some notable additions, like a dedicated camera button, as well as slightly larger screens on the Pro models. We'll also dive into Apple's robotics efforts — does anyone really want an Apple bot rolling around their home? Finally, we'll discuss Gurman's reporting around Meta's upcoming devices: A cheaper Quest 3 model, as well as a glimpse at prototype AR glasses.

2024 iPhone event preview with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman – 0:50

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris – 37:45

Razer reveals the Wolverine V3 Pro stick drift-resistant controller – 44:23

Meet Plaud’s NotePin. Another AI wearable??? – 45:07

Y2K style goes mobile with HMD’s hot pink Barbie flip phone – 48:10

Working on – 50:31

Pop culture picks – 53:56

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Guest: Mark Gurman

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

