Engadget Podcast: iPhone 16 and Apple rumors with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman
Don't expect a major revamp, but at least we'll get a camera button!
Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 16 on September 9th, so we've brought on Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to chat about his scoops around Apple's upcoming hardware. We should expect some notable additions, like a dedicated camera button, as well as slightly larger screens on the Pro models. We'll also dive into Apple's robotics efforts — does anyone really want an Apple bot rolling around their home? Finally, we'll discuss Gurman's reporting around Meta's upcoming devices: A cheaper Quest 3 model, as well as a glimpse at prototype AR glasses.
Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!
Topics
2024 iPhone event preview with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman – 0:50
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris – 37:45
Razer reveals the Wolverine V3 Pro stick drift-resistant controller – 44:23
Meet Plaud’s NotePin. Another AI wearable??? – 45:07
Y2K style goes mobile with HMD’s hot pink Barbie flip phone – 48:10
Working on – 50:31
Pop culture picks – 53:56
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Guest: Mark Gurman
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien