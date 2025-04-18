Engadget Podcast: NY Auto Show 2025 and a chat with the director of The Legend of Ochi

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This week, we're diving into Engadget's coverage from the 2025 New York Auto Show. There are tons of EVs, as we expected, as well as some surprising disappointments (what the heck did Subaru do to the Outback?!). Also, we once again try to make sense of the Trump administration's tariff mess. Stay tuned to the end of this episode for a chat with Isaiah Saxon, the director of A24's The Legend of Ochi, about his puppet-filled kid's adventure.

Topics

What's hot in EVs from New York Auto Show 2025 – 1:56

Federal Judge rules that Google has a monopoly on U.S. digital ads – 17:42

Facebook antitrust trial begins after several attempts to scuttle the case – 22:18

Tariff Watch: tariffs on semiconductors and electronics to be announced later – 31:16

PS5 prices are rising around the world – 34:22

NPR: Whistleblower shows evidence DOGE took sensitive data from federal labor board – 42:35

Sidewalk alerts in Seattle and Palo Alto hacked to play AI-generated messages – 47:18

New details for Mario Kart World – 48:43

Around Engadget / Working On – 51:42

Picks – 54:31

Interview with Legend of Ochi director Isaiah Saxon – 59:59

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien