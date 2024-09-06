Engadget Podcast: Pixel 9 Pro Fold review with MrMobile + IFA 2024

Google has a better foldable now, but shouldn't it be cheaper?

After plenty of testing, we've got some final thoughts on Google's latest foldable. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Michael Fisher (AKA YouTube's MrMobile) to discuss the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and why it feels like a far more mature device than the previous Pixel Fold. Also, we dive into some of the biggest news from IFA 2024, like Intel's Core Ultra 200V chips and Acer's crazy Project DualPlay laptop concept with a built-in gamepad.

Topics

Cherlynn and MrMobile review the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – 1:14

IFA News: Intel’s promising Core Ultra 200V chips, Acer’s controller-embedded laptop, and a trio of interesting devices from Honor – 38:25

Brazil blocks X entirely in an escalation of a legal fight with Elon Musk – 49:59

Former OpenAI exec Ilya Sutskever raises $1B for new AI startup – 52:49

U.S. DOJ charges Russia Today employees over Kremlin-linked influencer campaign – 54:17

reMarkable Paper Pro 3, now in glorious color – 55:19

Sony’s pulls the plug on its big swing team shooter Concord 2 weeks after launch – 56:59

Pop culture picks – 58:42

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Guest: Michael Fisher

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

