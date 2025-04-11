Engadget Podcast: Pixel 9a review and bracing for tariffs

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This week, Engadget's Sam Rutherford dives into his experience with Google's new $499 mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 9a. Is it really the new mid-range king, as we previously predicted? Or is it worth spending more for the Pixel 9? Also, we chat about how the Trump administration's volatile tariff strategy will affect consumer technology (not to mention everything else you buy).

Topics

Sam Rutherford's Pixel 9a Review: Basic in just the right way – 1:16

Tariff Watch: Switch 2 preorders delayed, Razer pauses laptop sales in the U.S. – 30:27

TikTok ban deadline extended for another 75 days – 42:40

Samsung's Ballie robot with Google Gemini arrives this Summer (allegedly) – 43:31

Listener Mail – 46:53

Working on – 57:41

Pop Culture picks – 59:23

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien