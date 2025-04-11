Engadget Podcast: Pixel 9a review and bracing for tariffs
Google's new mid-range phone is perfect for an increasingly uncertain economy.
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This week, Engadget's Sam Rutherford dives into his experience with Google's new $499 mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 9a. Is it really the new mid-range king, as we previously predicted? Or is it worth spending more for the Pixel 9? Also, we chat about how the Trump administration's volatile tariff strategy will affect consumer technology (not to mention everything else you buy).
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Topics
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Sam Rutherford's Pixel 9a Review: Basic in just the right way – 1:16
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Tariff Watch: Switch 2 preorders delayed, Razer pauses laptop sales in the U.S. – 30:27
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TikTok ban deadline extended for another 75 days – 42:40
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Samsung's Ballie robot with Google Gemini arrives this Summer (allegedly) – 43:31
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Listener Mail – 46:53
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Working on – 57:41
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Pop Culture picks – 59:23
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien