Engadget Podcast: Apple Watch Series 10 was the star of the iPhone 16 launch

Apple Intelligence is fine and all, but look at that Apple Watch.

In this bonus episode, Devindra and Engadget Contributing Reporter Kris Holt break down everything new (and not so new) in the iPhone 16 lineup. Is Apple Intelligence alone enough to entice iPhone owners to upgrade? Does anyone actually need the camera button? And why are we so intrigued by the Apple Watch Series 10 (which is undoubtedly the most interesting product Apple launched today)?

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Kris Holt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.