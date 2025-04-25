Engadget Podcast: The death of 4chan (for now)

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4chan, one of the trolliest places on the internet, could be gone for good following last week's hack. In this episode, Devindra and Cherlynn break down what 4chan was and why it's influence can be found practically everywhere now. It's like we're living in a poster's paradise. Also, we discuss YouTube's 20th birthday and all of the memories (and frustrations) it's given us over the years.

Topics

4chan is dead, RIP? – 2:08

Youtube turns 20 – 15:59

Nintendo's Switch 2 is finally available for preorder at the same price – 33:03

Apple and Meta fined a combined €800m under Europe's New Digital Markets Act – 34:44

OpenAI might be interested in Chrome if Google was compelled to sell – 35:30

Google pays Samsung an "enormous" amount to put Gemini on phones – 37:50

The Washington Post partners with OpenAI to bring its content to ChatGPT – 38:43

Around Engadget – 41:52

Listener Mail: Transitioning from Windows to Mac for CAD / 3D design – 47:01

Pop culture picks – 54:55

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien