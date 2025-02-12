Everything we know about the rumored Google Pixel 9a so far

Google Pixel fans who don't wish to break the bank often look to the more affordable A series of Pixel smartphones. The successor model of this series, the Pixel 9a , hasn't been released yet, but at this point nearly everything important about the handset has been leaked. Here's everything we know so far.

The Pixel 9a will come with a slightly modified Google Tensor G4 chip with the Exynos Modem 5300 found on the Pixel 8 series instead of the newer Modem 5400 on the other Pixel 9 smartphones, according to Android Authority . Android Headlines reported that other specs include 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space, dimensions measuring 6.1x2.9x0.4 inches (154.7x73.3x8.9mm) and a weight of 6.6 ounces (185.9 grams). It'll also get the largest battery on a Pixel device ever so far, with a capacity of 5,100mAh, which is 40mAh more than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The Pixel 9a will also reportedly have a 48-megapixel main sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor and 13MP front camera. There's a new pill-shaped camera housing instead of the familiar camera bump. It fits flush with the back of the phone, a welcome departure from previous models.