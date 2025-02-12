Everything we know about the rumored Google Pixel 9a so far
It may not have the characteristic camera bump anymore.
Google Pixel fans who don't wish to break the bank often look to the more affordable A series of Pixel smartphones. The successor model of this series, the , hasn't been released yet, but at this point nearly everything important about the handset has been leaked. Here's everything we know so far.
The Pixel 9a will come with a slightly modified Google Tensor G4 chip with the Exynos Modem 5300 found on the Pixel 8 series instead of the newer Modem 5400 on the other Pixel 9 smartphones, according to . that other specs include 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space, dimensions measuring 6.1x2.9x0.4 inches (154.7x73.3x8.9mm) and a weight of 6.6 ounces (185.9 grams). It'll also get the largest battery on a Pixel device ever so far, with a capacity of 5,100mAh, which is 40mAh more than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
The Pixel 9a will also have a 48-megapixel main sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor and 13MP front camera. There's a new pill-shaped camera housing instead of the familiar camera bump. It fits flush with the back of the phone, a welcome departure from previous models.
The Pixel 9a is expected to come in , the names of which are not finalized: Iris (purple), Obsidian (black), Peony (hot pink) and Porcelain (white). It's believed the handset will cost $499 for the 128GB version and $599 for the 256GB upgrade. A Verizon mWave model will tack on an extra $50 charge as well. According to a source who spoke to Android Headlines, the smartphone on March 26, but Google will start accepting pre-orders on March 19.