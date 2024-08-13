Google announces satellite SOS calling for Pixel 9 phones

Google just announced a whole bunch of new products at the Made by Google event , including a trio of Pixel 9 smartphones. The phones look cool and stuffed to the gills with high-tech features. Each of the four new models will also be able to use a long-requested safety tool. That’s right. Satellite-based SOS calling is coming to the Pixel 9 series .

This allows people to access emergency services even when they’re off the grid and have no access to cellular or Wi-Fi signals. This feature not only connects to emergency service providers, but can also share a location with contacts so someone can come scoop you up. It’s not 100-percent fool-proof, as the phone must have access to a satellite, but nearly every corner of the globe has access to one satellite or another. In other words, consider it 99-percent fool-proof.

While this is the first time a dedicated SOS mode is showing up on an Android phone, Apple has been offering the feature for a couple of years now . Apple typically allows for two years of free access to the service upon activation of a new iPhone 14 or higher. It’s assumed that, at some point, the company will begin charging for SOS calls, but Apple has yet to make this official.

Google’s adopting a similar method here. Pixel 9 owners get two free years of SOS calling, but the company hasn’t said what the price would be when that timeframe passes. The feature is only available in the US, for now, and Google says “connection and response times vary based on location, site conditions and other factors.”