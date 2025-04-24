Google launches a battery replacement program for swollen Pixel 7a handsets

Google is offering free repairs and (in some countries) payments to remedy Pixel 7a battery issues. 9to5Google spotted a Google support page detailing an extended repair program in 40 countries. If your Pixel 7a is visibly swelling or its battery drains faster than usual, you may get a battery replacement on the house.

The company says it's "determined that certain Pixel 7a phones may experience unexpected battery swelling." Telltale signs include the phone appearing thicker than usual, a bulging back cover, visible gaps or openings along its edges or faster-than-expected battery drain.

Google faced complaints on social media about the Pixel 7a issue before taking action. For example, in December, u/Eszence08 posted in the Pixel subreddit that, after failing to get help from Google support about the battery swelling issue, they only got a solution from the company after posting about it on Reddit. Their conclusion: "Make a post; Google is more helpful on Reddit than their chat support."

Even if your device exhibits one or more symptoms, it still needs to pass a check before moving forward. You can start by visiting Google's eligibility page, which will walk you through the steps to determine eligibility for your specific device. After that, a repairperson will inspect it before proceeding.

That last step is necessary because unrelated damages, including liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects or excessive force, will void the repair. (Most of those precautions sound like "we need to make sure you didn't pry your phone open to get a free battery.") In addition, out-of-warranty damage like display or cover glass cracks will incur a repair cost, for which Google will provide an estimate before starting.

When we get to the country-by-country breakdown, things get more complicated. You have two options in the US and India: Mail your device to Google or take it to an authorized walk-in repair center. In-person repairs are also available in Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan and Singapore. (Those countries don't offer mail-in fixes.)

The program also extends to those who bought their device in Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Switzerland and EEA countries. If your country isn't listed, you get nothing.

However, for countries without a mail-in option (all but the US and India), Google offers alternate "appeasement options," i.e., payouts or store credit. If your Pixel 7a is out of warranty, you can claim $200 converted to your local currency or $300 (also converted locally) in a Google discount code toward purchasing another Pixel phone on the Google Store. If it's still under warranty, you can get a healthier $456 payment converted to your local currency.

If you think your Pixel 7a is eligible, you can head to Google's support page to get started.