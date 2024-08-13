Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold hands-on: A clever new shape and even bigger displays

Last year, Google released the Pixel Fold — the company's first-ever phone with a flexible screen. But today at its latest Made By event, Google showed off a sequel. But don’t call it the Pixel Fold 2, because in addition to a revamped design featuring what’s being called the largest display of any phone on the market, it’s also getting a reworked name: the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Now I must say, that moniker is a real mouthful. But the idea behind it was to ensure that people know the new Fold is part of the larger Pixel 9 family. That means this latest Fold has the same Tensor G4 chip, a similar design and all the AI features as the rest of the line. Plus a few bespoke additions made just for this device.

But before we get into that, let’s start with its design, which has made a pretty big shift from its passport-shaped predecessor. This time, Google opted for more traditional dimensions with the Pro Fold sporting a 6.3-inch outside display that’s almost identical in size to what you get on the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. And with a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits for both inside and outside displays, it's basically just as colorful and vibrant.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Then on the inside, you get a flexible screen that measures a whopping 8 inches across, beating out rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (7.6 inches), OnePlus Open (7.82 inches) and Honor Magic V3 (7.92 inches). Its technical name is the Super Actua Flex display, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. For the Pro Fold’s chassis, Google has switched to a boxier design with a new steel hinge covered by an aluminum alloy and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in front and back.

Now I will admit I was a bit bummed out by the change in shape as I’ve really come to appreciate the original Pixel Fold’s wide front screen. However, after playing around with it, the Pro Fold’s dimensions are definitely growing on me. Plus, if you remember from my interview with Google’s design team, the purpose of the first Fold’s shorter and squattier design was to make the outside screen more usable than the long and skinny displays Samsung uses on the Z Fold line. And by using a screen that is the same size as the regular Pixel 9 on the Pro Fold, it’s clear that they’re still sticking to that mantra.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Google has also slimmed down the phone and is claiming that it’s the thinnest foldable you can buy today. That said, measuring 5.1mm thick when open or 10.5mm thick when closed, I believe it's a touch fatter than both the Honor Magic V3 (4.4mm/9.3mm) and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 (4.6mm/9.5mm). That said, if we’re only talking about models available in the US, I think Google's claim holds true.

Around back, there’s a big new camera module that holds a 48-MP main camera and a 10.8-MP telephoto cam with a 5x optical zoom, which look to be the same as what we got in last year’s phone instead of using the new sensors available on the main Pixel 9 models. But I haven’t been able to confirm that just yet. And finally, there’s a 10.5-MP ultra-wide camera.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

I’ve dinged Samsung in the past for saddling the Z Fold line with cameras that aren’t quite as good as what you get on the main Galaxy S family, and it looks like Google is doing something similar to the Pro Fold, which I don’t love. But seeing as how last year’s phone offers better image quality than what you get on the new Z Fold 6, it’s not quite as big of a deal.

Naturally, there are a ton of new features and photo modes too. There’s stuff like Add Me, which uses AR guides to help you take group shots so you don’t need to ask a passerby for help. There is also a new and improved Video Boost tool that works in the dark and supports high-resolution zooms. But my favorite addition is Made You Look, which puts a fun animation on the outside screen so you can get a nice shot of your kids or anyone else who might otherwise be slightly distracted. It even uses an algorithm to detect when someone is smiling, to make the animation move, which is just a really simple but effective way to get a true candid reaction during a posed photo. Google has also finally implemented the Zoom Enhance feature it teased back during the launch of Pixel 8.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

And of course, it wouldn’t be Google without a bunch of new AI features. For photos, there are a few new Magic Editor tricks like Autoframe that can recompose your shots, or Reimagine, which can replace things (typically the foreground and background of a shot) with anything you can put in the prompt box.

For more general use, there’s the Pixel Screenshots app which allows you to save screenshots and then later use AI to find specific images or more detailed stuff like concert dates. Alternatively, if you want to generate your own images from scratch, the new Pixel Studio app looks surprisingly powerful. Not only can you create subjects and backgrounds, you can also generate stickers of your friends, remove distracting objects, or put together things like party invitations using your custom artwork. There’s even a new Pixel Weather app that uses AI to write a quick summary of what’s going on that day.

But the ML-powered tools don’t stop there, because Gemini Live allows you to have more natural conversations with AIs, so you can get answers on a huge range of topics without needing to say “Hey” every time you think of a question. There are also several features I didn’t get to try such as the Pixel 9’s improved Clear Calling, Call Notes, which uses AI to create transcripts of a call, and Google’s new satellite SOS system, which lets you call for help even when you don’t have cell service. Lastly, Google has bumped up the amount of RAM in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from 12GB to 16GB of RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold hands-on photo The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's exterior display next to the original Pixel Fold.

So while I’ve only had a short time with it thus far, I really like what Google is doing with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — you know, aside from its clunky new name. In a lot of ways, Google is delivering what I wanted Samsung to do for the Z line. The Pro Fold is thinner than Z Fold 6 while also having a bigger main screen. And its cameras should be better too. Plus, thanks to Google’s lead in AI, we’re getting even more fun and useful tools for tweaking photos or remembering that cool pair of shoes you screenshotted weeks ago. Sure, Google still doesn’t have a real alternative to Dex mode or built-in stylus support. But for people who want a convertible phone with great screens, excellent cameras and powerful software, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is looking like a great follow-up to the original. Oh, and priced at $1,800, it costs $100 less than the Z Fold 6 too.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for pre-order today with official sales beginning on September 4. It will be available in two colors: porcelain and obsidian.

