Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: How the best foldables stack up

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold is here, evolving the company’s foldable phone formula from the lineup’s debut a year ago. The company’s second-generation model has a bigger screen than the 2023 model and (shock!) is full of Gemini AI features. Let’s look at how its specs and features compare to its most direct rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Dimensions and display

Google / Samsung / Will Shanklin for Engadget

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a slightly bigger phone than Samsung’s. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 13 percent wider and a smidge taller when unfolded. Both phones are roughly the same thickness when open, although the Pixel measures a bit thinner when folded.

Both phones have OLED (or OLED-adjacent) displays with the goodies you’d expect from the tech: rich colors, deep blacks and more efficient power in darker scenes. Google’s model has an 8-inch OLED Super Actua Flex main display, while Samsung uses a 7.6-inch AMOLED. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s internal screen is 12 percent bigger by area. They’re similarly sharp: 373 ppi on the Pixel vs. 375 ppi on the Z Fold 6.

Google / Samsung / Will Shanklin for Engadget

The phones’ outer displays are the same size diagonally (6.3 inches). However, the Pixel’s is 6.5 percent bigger when measured by area, which factors in aspect ratios.

The Pixel 9 Fold Pro is 7.5 percent heavier: 9.1 oz (257 g) compared to the Z Fold’s 8.4 oz (239 g).

Processor, RAM and storage

Google / Samsung / Will Shanklin for Engadget

The Pixel 9 Fold Pro is powered by the Tensor G4 chip, while the Z Fold 6 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We’ll need more hands-on time with the Pixel to say what that means in benchmarks and everyday experience. However, we found the Z Fold 6 speedy and responsive without noticeable lag.

The Pixel does have more RAM: 16GB to 12GB on the Pixel. Both phones start with 256GB storage. Each offers a 512GB variant, but only the Z Fold 6 has a 1TB option. (For those who don’t mind paying nearly $2,300 for a phone!)

Price

Google / Samsung / Will Shanklin for Engadget

Foldable phones are still luxury items, with the Pixel outpacing Apple’s most expensive iPhone by $600. The Pixel is a bit less expensive than the Z Fold, setting you back “only” $1,799 and up compared to the Z Fold 6’s $1,900. (Although you may find trade-in deals that leave you paying significantly less.) Even the “budget” rival to these two, the OnePlus Open, still costs a hefty $1,700 without trade-ins.

As much as foldable phones have improved since they first arrived five years ago, they’re still pricing out all but the most deep-pocketed consumers. Until they’re competing more with other high-end phones than top-of-the-line laptops, they’ll remain niche products for the privileged.

Full specs comparison

Here’s a table showing the full specs breakdown between the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.