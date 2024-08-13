Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: How the best foldables stack up

Google’s second-gen foldable has a bigger display and (surprise!) more AI features.

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold is here, evolving the company’s foldable phone formula from the lineup’s debut a year ago. The company’s second-generation model has a bigger screen than the 2023 model and (shock!) is full of Gemini AI features. Let’s look at how its specs and features compare to its most direct rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Side-by-side visual showing dimensions for the two foldable phones.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a slightly bigger phone than Samsung’s. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 13 percent wider and a smidge taller when unfolded. Both phones are roughly the same thickness when open, although the Pixel measures a bit thinner when folded.

Both phones have OLED (or OLED-adjacent) displays with the goodies you’d expect from the tech: rich colors, deep blacks and more efficient power in darker scenes. Google’s model has an 8-inch OLED Super Actua Flex main display, while Samsung uses a 7.6-inch AMOLED. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s internal screen is 12 percent bigger by area. They’re similarly sharp: 373 ppi on the Pixel vs. 375 ppi on the Z Fold 6.

Side-by-side visual showing display specs for the two foldable phones.
The phones’ outer displays are the same size diagonally (6.3 inches). However, the Pixel’s is 6.5 percent bigger when measured by area, which factors in aspect ratios.

The Pixel 9 Fold Pro is 7.5 percent heavier: 9.1 oz (257 g) compared to the Z Fold’s 8.4 oz (239 g).

Side-by-side visual showing CPU, RAM and storage specs for the two foldable phones.
The Pixel 9 Fold Pro is powered by the Tensor G4 chip, while the Z Fold 6 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We’ll need more hands-on time with the Pixel to say what that means in benchmarks and everyday experience. However, we found the Z Fold 6 speedy and responsive without noticeable lag.

The Pixel does have more RAM: 16GB to 12GB on the Pixel. Both phones start with 256GB storage. Each offers a 512GB variant, but only the Z Fold 6 has a 1TB option. (For those who don’t mind paying nearly $2,300 for a phone!)

Side-by-side visual showing starting prices for the two foldable phones.
Foldable phones are still luxury items, with the Pixel outpacing Apple’s most expensive iPhone by $600. The Pixel is a bit less expensive than the Z Fold, setting you back “only” $1,799 and up compared to the Z Fold 6’s $1,900. (Although you may find trade-in deals that leave you paying significantly less.) Even the “budget” rival to these two, the OnePlus Open, still costs a hefty $1,700 without trade-ins.

As much as foldable phones have improved since they first arrived five years ago, they’re still pricing out all but the most deep-pocketed consumers. Until they’re competing more with other high-end phones than top-of-the-line laptops, they’ll remain niche products for the privileged.

Here’s a table showing the full specs breakdown between the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Starting price

$1,799

$1,900

Dimensions

Folded: 6.1 x 3 x 0.4 inch (155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm)

Unfolded: 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.2 inch (155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm)

Folded: 6 x 2.7 x 0.5 inch (153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm)

Unfolded: 6 x 5.2 x 0.2 inch (153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm)

Weight

9.1 oz (257 g)

8.4 oz (239 g)

Processor

Tensor G4

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Display

Inner: 8-inch OLED | 2076 x 2152 (373 ppi)

Outer: 6.3-inch OLED | 1080 x 2424 (422 ppi)

Inner: 7.6-inch AMOLED | 2076 x 2152 (374 ppi)

Outer: 6.3-inch AMOLED | 968 x 2376 (410 ppi)

Storage

256GB / 512GB

256GB / 512GB / 1TB

RAM

16GB

12GB

Battery

4650 mAh | “24 hours”

4400 mAh | “up to 18 hours”

Camera

Main: 48 MP Wide (ƒ/1.7) | 10.5 MP Ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) | 10.8 MP Telephoto (ƒ/3.1) w/5x zoom

Front: 10 MP Dual PD (ƒ/2.2)

Inner: 10 MP Dual PD (ƒ/2.2)

Main: 50 MP Wide (ƒ/1.8) | 12 MP Ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) | 10 MP (ƒ/1.8) / Telephoto (ƒ/2.4) w/3x zoom

Front: 10 (ƒ/2.2)

Inner: 4 MP (ƒ/1.8)

Stylus support

--

S Pen Fold Edition