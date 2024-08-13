Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A battle of Android's biggest phones

Google just unveiled the Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone during its Made by Google event and, boy oh boy, is it a doozy. This is a larger version of the Pixel 9 Pro. It ships with the brand-new Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. As with most modern handsets, it's designed for AI tasks and ships with a one-year subscription to Google’s One AI Premium Plan. This allows for unfettered access to Google Gemini.

The camera system has been improved, and Pixel phones were already pretty dang good at snapping photos and shooting video. There’s a triple rear camera, and an upgraded 42 MP front camera. Footage can be algorithmically enhanced to 8K and the company is finally bringing Super Res Zoom to videos.

It’s important to note that the XL is really just a larger version of the Pixel 9 Pro. Beyond slightly faster charging and a bigger display, there aren’t really any features to set it apart from its smaller cousin. That display, however, is pretty nice. It’s a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED screen that really pops, with Google promising it shows “true-to-life colors, even in direct sunlight.” This is because the brightness level has ticked up a bit to 3,000 nits. The Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,100, and will be available in four colors. These include obsidian, rose quartz and hazel.

Google / Samsung / Will Shanklin for Engadget

Despite not being released yet, the Pixel 9 Pro XL already faces some stiff competition. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra released back in January and has proven itself to be a bona-fide hit. We gave it high marks in our official review, praising the useful AI tools, sturdy titanium frame, excellent battery life and bright display. But how does it stack up against the just-revealed Pixel 9 Pro XL? Let’s compare specs.