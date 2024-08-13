Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A battle of Android's biggest phones
Chonk against chonk.
Google just unveiled the Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone during its Made by Google event and, boy oh boy, is it a doozy. This is a larger version of the Pixel 9 Pro. It ships with the brand-new Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. As with most modern handsets, it's designed for AI tasks and ships with a one-year subscription to Google’s One AI Premium Plan. This allows for unfettered access to Google Gemini.
The camera system has been improved, and Pixel phones were already pretty dang good at snapping photos and shooting video. There’s a triple rear camera, and an upgraded 42 MP front camera. Footage can be algorithmically enhanced to 8K and the company is finally bringing Super Res Zoom to videos.
It’s important to note that the XL is really just a larger version of the Pixel 9 Pro. Beyond slightly faster charging and a bigger display, there aren’t really any features to set it apart from its smaller cousin. That display, however, is pretty nice. It’s a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED screen that really pops, with Google promising it shows “true-to-life colors, even in direct sunlight.” This is because the brightness level has ticked up a bit to 3,000 nits. The Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,100, and will be available in four colors. These include obsidian, rose quartz and hazel.
Despite not being released yet, the Pixel 9 Pro XL already faces some stiff competition. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra released back in January and has proven itself to be a bona-fide hit. We gave it high marks in our official review, praising the useful AI tools, sturdy titanium frame, excellent battery life and bright display. But how does it stack up against the just-revealed Pixel 9 Pro XL? Let’s compare specs.
Pixel 9 Pro XL
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Pricing (MSRP)
Starts at $1,100
Starts at $1,300
Dimensions
162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 (mm)
162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 (mm)
Weight
7.8 ounces
8.2 ounces
Screen size
6.8”
6.8"
Screen resolution
1,344 x 2,992
31,20 x 1,440 (Quad HD+)
Screen type
LTPO OLED
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
SoC
Google Tensor G4 / Titan M2 security coprocessor
Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM
16 GB
12 MB
Battery
5,060 mAh 24+ hour battery life (depending on usage type)
5,000 mAh24+ hour battery life (depending on usage type)
Charging
USB Type-C
USB Type-C
Storage
128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB
512GB
Bluetooth
Bluetooth v5.3
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi 7
Water and dust resistance
IP68
IP68
Rear cameras
50 MP Octa PD main
48 MP Quad PD ultrawide
48 MP Quad PD telephoto
200 MP main
10 MP telephoto
50 MP periscope telephoto
12 MP ultrawide
Front camera
42 MP Dual PD
12 MP Dual PD
OS
Android
Android
Finishes
Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz
Gray, Black, Violet, Yellow