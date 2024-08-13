Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A battle of Android's biggest phones

Chonk against chonk.

lawrence bonk
Contributing Reporter
·3 min read
Google just unveiled the Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone during its Made by Google event and, boy oh boy, is it a doozy. This is a larger version of the Pixel 9 Pro. It ships with the brand-new Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. As with most modern handsets, it's designed for AI tasks and ships with a one-year subscription to Google’s One AI Premium Plan. This allows for unfettered access to Google Gemini.

The camera system has been improved, and Pixel phones were already pretty dang good at snapping photos and shooting video. There’s a triple rear camera, and an upgraded 42 MP front camera. Footage can be algorithmically enhanced to 8K and the company is finally bringing Super Res Zoom to videos.

It’s important to note that the XL is really just a larger version of the Pixel 9 Pro. Beyond slightly faster charging and a bigger display, there aren’t really any features to set it apart from its smaller cousin. That display, however, is pretty nice. It’s a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED screen that really pops, with Google promising it shows “true-to-life colors, even in direct sunlight.” This is because the brightness level has ticked up a bit to 3,000 nits. The Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,100, and will be available in four colors. These include obsidian, rose quartz and hazel.

Side-by-side visual showing prices for the two phones.
Google / Samsung / Will Shanklin for Engadget

Despite not being released yet, the Pixel 9 Pro XL already faces some stiff competition. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra released back in January and has proven itself to be a bona-fide hit. We gave it high marks in our official review, praising the useful AI tools, sturdy titanium frame, excellent battery life and bright display. But how does it stack up against the just-revealed Pixel 9 Pro XL? Let’s compare specs.

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pricing (MSRP)

Starts at $1,100

Starts at $1,300

Dimensions

162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 (mm)

162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 (mm)

Weight

7.8 ounces

8.2 ounces

Screen size

6.8”

6.8"

Screen resolution

1,344 x 2,992

31,20 x 1,440 (Quad HD+)

Screen type

LTPO OLED

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

SoC

Google Tensor G4 / Titan M2 security coprocessor

Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM

16 GB

12 MB

Battery

5,060 mAh 24+ hour battery life (depending on usage type)

5,000 mAh24+ hour battery life (depending on usage type)

Charging

USB Type-C

USB Type-C

Storage

128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB

512GB

Bluetooth

Bluetooth v5.3

Bluetooth v5.3

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi 7

Water and dust resistance

IP68

IP68

Rear cameras

50 MP Octa PD main

48 MP Quad PD ultrawide

48 MP Quad PD telephoto

200 MP main

10 MP telephoto

50 MP periscope telephoto

12 MP ultrawide

Front camera

42 MP Dual PD

12 MP Dual PD

OS

Android

Android

Finishes

Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz

Gray, Black, Violet, Yellow